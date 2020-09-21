WATCH: Unlucky David Warner's run-out at non-striker's end against RCB

In the third clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner had an unlucky start with the bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

In the third clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) skipper David Warner had an unlucky start with the bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Chasing 163 runs set by RCB, Warner came in to open with Jonny Bairstow. However, on the fourth ball of the first over, Warner was run-out at the non-striker's end.

Bairstow smashed the ball of Umesh Yadav's delivery, however, Umesh somehow got his hand to touch the ball and deflect it onto the stumps. Warner - who was out of his crease - was sent back for six.

WATCH:

As for the clash, Bangalore started off beautifully, perhaps for the first time since the Gayle-Kohli era. Youngblood Devdutt Padikkal made Aaron Finch play second fiddle. RCB debutant Padikkal score 56 off 42 balls.

However, RCB went from 90 for no loss in the 11th over to finish at 163 despite Ab scoring a fifty for the fall of five.

Currently, SRH have scored 59 runs in eight overs and have lost a wicket.