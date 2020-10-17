WATCH: Clip of Aaron Finch vaping in dressing room during RR v RCB clash goes viral

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets in the 33rd match of IPL 2020 on Saturday thanks to an unbeaten 22-ball 55 from AB de Villiers at the Dubai International Stadium. However, watch grabbed more attention was a clip of Aaron Finch vaping in the dressing while RCB's thrilling run chase was on.

With eight runs needed from the last five balls of the match, the camera panned across the stadium to share the intense looks on players in the stands. As the camera kept panning, Finch was seen vaping in the dressing room in one of the shots.

This clip instantly caught the eyes of those watching the live telecast and the video went instantly viral on social media.

Opting to bat, skipper Steve Smith top-scored with a 36-ball 57, while Robin Uthappa smashed a 22-ball 41 at the top as RR posted 177 for six in 20 overs. Chris Morris (4/26) was the peak of the bowlers, capturing four wickets, while Yuzvendra Chahal (2/34) claimed two for RCB.

It was Jaydev Unadkat's final over that changed the whole momentum of the game. After a single took de Villiers off the strike, the under pressure Unadkat bowled a wide delivery before his fifth ball was dispatched for four by Gurkeerat Singh.

Another single off the last ball took the tally for the over to 25 runs. RCB needed 35 from 12 balls before the start of the over and that deficit was reduced to 10 of the last six balls.

Jofra Archer, who came to bowl the last over saw de Villiers hit his fourth ball for a six over deep midwicket to take his team over the line.