Watch: Chennai Super Kings' Cheteshwar Pujara hits long sixes in nets ahead of IPL 2021

The solid, patient Cheteshwar Pujara was his belligerent best in the net sessions of Chennai Super Kings ahead of the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Pujara, who is considered as one of the world's best batsmen in Tests, isn't the most popular cricketer when it comes to white-ball cricket due to his image as a Test player and low strike-rate.

Pujara, who has played 30 games in the IPL before playing for then Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore, was picked up by the Chennai Super Kings in this year's auction for his base price of INR 50 Lakh. While many people were surprised by the move, the CSK Chairman said that it was a reward for 33-year old's consistency in red-ball cricket for India.

With the IPL just 10 days away, all the franchises have started their training and net sessions and in full force to get ready for the 52-day long extravaganza starting April 9. Now, a video has gone viral on social media where Pujara is absolutely smashing the ball in the nets to all parts of the ground.

Whether it's a flick or a slog-sweep or a lofted shot over the covers or to the straight boundary, Pujara is belting every single ball showing what he is capable of when he is asked to change the gears. However, since Pujara only plays and is used by the teams at the opener's slot in white-ball cricket, it may be difficult for him to make the CSK's starting XI with the likes of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Robin Uthappa and Faf du Plessis already in the ranks.

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings start their 2021 campaign against the last year's runners-up Delhi Capitals on April 10.