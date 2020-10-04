WATCH: Ambati Rayudu's excellent catch to dismiss Mandeep Singh in KXIP vs CSK clash

Ambati Rayudu showcased his top-class catching abilities during Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) clash against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday (October 4).

Rayudu's excellent catch helped CSK find a key breakthrough at a crucial moment in the match.

Earlier in the day, KXIP skipper KL Rahul won the toss and welcomed MS Dhoni's CSK to bat first.

Openers Rahul and Mayank Agarwal gave KXIP a positive start as they formulated a 61-run stand for the first wicket.

After Piyush Chawla removed Agarwal (26), Mandeep Singh walked in and took the charge.

The 28-year-old quickly got his act together and played a lighting innings of 27 runs off 16 deliveries before Ravindra Jadeja's spin magic sent Mandeep back to the dressing room.

Jadeja's floated delivery deceived Mandeep who refiled a low shot. However, Rayudu took an excellent low catch inside the circle to give CSK a breakthrough.

HERE IS THE VIDEO:

PLAYING 11s:

KXIP (Playing XI): KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Mandeep Singh, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell

CSK (Playing XI): Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar