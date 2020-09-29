Washington Sundar’s spell in IPL 2020 clash vs MI puts him in elite list along with Anil Kumble

The IPL 2020 clash witnessed over 400 runs scored between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. It was a bad day for bowlers as they were carted all over the Dubai Cricket Stadium except for Washington Sundar. The Tamil Nadu offspinner, who specializes in bowling in the powerplay, bowled four overs and conceded just 12 runs and he took the important wicket of Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma for 8. The remarkable thing about Washingston Sundar’s spell was that not a single boundary was hit.

In his first over, Washington Sundar got the big wicket of Rohit as the batsman holed out to deep midwicket. Only two runs were given away in his first over along with the wicket. Only one run came in his second over while the third over resulted in just four runs. His fourth over saw him bowling to an aggressive Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya but he managed to give away just five runs as he ended with figures of 4-0-12-1.

The bowling performance put him in an elite list of Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers for the best economy rate in the history of the IPL and that list features Anil Kumble, the legendary legspinner.

Best economy rate

The best economy rate for a completed spell is held by Yuzvendra Chahal for Royal Challengers Bangalore as he ended up with 1/6 in four overs in IPL 2019. Samuel Badree picked up 4/9 in four overs at an economy rate of 2.25, which also included a hat-trick in IPL 2017. Anil Kumble also has the best economy rate of three which he achieved against Chennai Super Kings in Durban in IPL 2009.

Speaking after the end of the match, Washington Sundar said the Royal Challengers Bangalore really needed this win after the thrashing at the hands of Kings XI Punjab. “I have to do the job for my team. Happy to contribute and happy to play such a game. I wanted to contribute in any way and I was glad I did it and doing it against such a team like Mumbai was very good. I can't say that and it's better of Saini to bowl (when asked if he wanted to bowl the Super Over). He (Saini) did an amazing job to restrict them to 7 runs. This victory means a lot,” Washington Sundar said.