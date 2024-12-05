With a vast multilingual population and diverse needs, the country presents a significant opportunity for deploying voice AI technology to enhance governance, public service delivery and business operations.

Vocera, a cutting-edge solution for AI voice agents, has automated the entire process of voice testing through simulated conversations, significantly reducing manual effort and improving accuracy.



However, the challenge lies in ensuring these systems are reliable, scalable, and capable of handling real-world complexities.



Government agencies in India can use AI voice agents to conduct large-scale surveys for collecting critical data on public health, education, agricultural practices and welfare programs.



Tarush Agarwal, co-founder, Vocera said there is a huge gap in how companies test their voice AI and it is often time-consuming and prone to human error. Vocera has addressed this issue by automating voice agent testing through simulated conversations to reduce manual effort for improving accuracy, he said.

Founded by IIT Bombay alumni, the company recently secured $500,000 in funding at Y Combinator.



In just six weeks, Vocera's annual revenue has grown to $200,000 in annual revenue. The company has already onboarded 24 customers from the US, UK, Dubai and India.

Shashij Gupta said the need for solutions such as Vocera in India is due to multilingualism, diverse accents and large-scale operations demand. With Vocera, organisations can achieve time savings, enhance precision and scale operations without compromising reliability, he said.



Sidhant Kabra, co-founder, Vocera said from governance to healthcare and education, Vocera can pave the way for a dependable, inclusive and efficient AI-driven future in India.