Viru ki baithak Cheeku ki Sarkar – Virender Sehwag’s new IPL show is breaking the internet

Virender Sehwag is giving his hilarious match reviews in his filmy style in the IPL show ‘Viru ki Baithak’ on Facebook every morning.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 29, 2020, 04:02 PM IST

Virender Sehwag is considered an entertainer par excellence whether on the cricket field or off it. His hilarious tweets has often gone viral and his magnificent batting during his playing days made him the darling of the fans. Now, in IPL 2020, he has taken his entertainment quotient one step higher with his show ‘Viru ki Baithak’. In the latest episode, Virender Sehwag is seen spoofing Amitabh Bachchan's character in Sarkar drinking tea from a saucer and giving his own interpretation of matches.

In one clip, he is seen talking about Rohit Sharma’s fitness and that he is his own boss. In another clip, he is chanting amantra ‘Om Tewatiyaahye namah’ meaning Tewatia is great as Royal Challengers Bangalore looked to invoke his spirit in getting over the line. Watch the hilarious video here.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Cheeku Ki Sarkar. Catch the fresh episode of 'Viru Ki Baithak' every morning only on Facebook Watch #CricketTogether

A post shared by Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) on

Virender Sehwag going after players

Following Chennai Super Kings’ loss to Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, Virender Sewhag has suggested that MS Dhoni’s side try a different method. On his official Twitter handle, Sehwag trolled Chennai Super Kings by saying, “Chennai ke batsman simply not getting going. Glucose chadwaake aana padega next match se batting karne (Chennai Super Kings batsmen not getting going. They may have to have glucose in the next match while batting to get a boost)”.

Sehwag, the former India opener has a different view on this. In an interaction on Cricbuzz, Virender Sehwag has named Rohit Sharma as the best captain in the IPL after MS Dhoni.

“I have always been saying that Rohit Sharma is the best captain in this tournament after MS Dhoni. The way he understands the game and makes tactical changes, it’s simply outstanding,” Sehwag said.

Sehwag pointed out the tactics used by Rohit Sharma in Mumbai Indians’ win against Kolkata Knight Riders in Abu Dhabi. His introduction of Kieron Pollard against the well-set partnership duo of Nitish Rana and Dinesh Karthik upset the momentum of KKR. Pollard got his first IPL wicket since 2015 and they could not bounce back.

