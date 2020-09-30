‘Give everything for 10 yrs, then have your favorite Kerala food’ – Virat Kohli’s tips for Sanju Samson’s success

Sanju Samson has been on fire in IPL 2020 with his magnificent exhibition of power-hitting and consistency. In the games against Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab, Sanju Samson has laid the foundation for the Rajasthan Royals’ victory. In the first game, he pummeled nine sixes in his knock while in the second, he hit seven sixes as Rajasthan Royals broke their own record for the highest successful chase in the history of the Indian Premier League. Samson’s form has seen many netizens demanding that he should be given a lengthy run in the Indian cricket team.

However, Samson has been boosted by a bit of advice given to him by Virat Kohli during his time with the Indian cricket team recently. During a press conference organised by the Rajasthan Royals, Samson revealed how that advice from Virat Kohli has boosted his confidence and backed himself to do well.

“I was in the gym training with Virat Kohli. I asked him why he puts so much energy into fitness. Then he asked me, 'Sanju how many years you are going to be playing?' And I said, 'I'm 25 now so for ten years or so.' He told me, 'Then give everything to these ten years and you can have your favourite food from Kerala after that. But, you won't be able to play cricket after these ten years so why don't you give whatever you have in these ten years?' That changed the perspective of my dedication to cricket. I was really happy to hear that from him,” Samson said.

Samson had his breakthrough in the 2014 Under-19 World Cup and made his debut for India in 2015. However, he has not had much chances in the Indian cricket team during these last five years, being eclipsed by the likes of Wriddhiman Saha, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul for the wicketkeeper’s spot. In 2020, Samson played three T20Is against Sri Lanka and New Zealand but he managed only single digit scores in all three games.

Not trying to be MS Dhoni

Sanju Samson credited his power hitting to the amount of time spent in the gym during the coronavirus lockdown. In that period, he honed the art of effortless power-hitting and he also paid tribute to the advice his Kerala team-mate Raiphi Gomez had also given him. Gomez has also played the IPL a couple of seasons for Kochi Tuskers Kerala, Sahara Pune Warriors and the Rajasthan Royals.

The latest display has seen him been compared to MS Dhoni but Sanju Samson said he has not even thought of playing like him. “It's not at all easy to play like MS Dhoni, or think to play like MS Dhoni, so we need to leave that aside. He's one of the best finishers to play this game. What I love to be is like myself, understand what is Sanju Samson,” the Kerala youngster said.