Virat Kohli scores sensational 100 against SRH: Twitter celebrates IPL century as 4-year wait ends

The former captain Virat Kohli's historic IPL century score after four years was widely celebrated on Twitter.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 18, 2023, 11:15 PM IST

Cricket enthusiasts witnessed a thrilling contest betweeen Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Thursday. Virat Kohli slammed a century in 62 balls. With his sixth century of the match, Kohli is now tied with his former colleague Chris Gayle for the most centuries in IPL history. The former RCB player reached his century off Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a swung six over midfield.

For his team's chase against SRH, Kohli, whose most recent IPL century happened in 2019, began with two consecutive boundaries against Bhuvneshwar. In the same game, Heinrich Klaasen also scored the second-fastest hundred for SRH. The former captain's historic IPL century score after four years was widely celebrated on Twitter.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to Virat Kohli's 100

 

 

 

