Virat Kohli reacts adorably on becoming first cricketer to play 200 matches for one franchise

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli on Thursday (October 15) expressed his thoughts on Thursday ahead of his 200th cap for the franchise.

Kohli claimed that he had never thought back in 2008 that one day he will play the 200th game for RCB.



The Team India skipper has clocked in his 185th appearance for the franchise during the side's game against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) here at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 15.



Kohli has made 185 appearances in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for RCB. He has also played 15 Champions League T20 (CLT20) games for the same side.

The Indian skipper has also become the first cricketer to play the 200th game for one single team.



"RCB means a lot, not many understand that emotion. 200 games for them is unbelievable, I wouldn't have believed it in 2008. It is an honour, they've kept me and I have stayed on," said Kohli during the toss via host broadcaster.



Kohli was roped in by RCB in the 2008 IPL auctions. RCB are currently at the third spot with 10 points in seven matches in the ongoing IPL.

PLAYING 11s:

Kings XI Punjab (Playing XI): Chris Gayle, KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (Playing XI): Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

(With ANI inputs)