Virat Kohli’s lean 2020: Four factors that have lefts fans worried, disappointed

Virat Kohli has endured a lean year in 2020 with his form in all formats proving to be a major cause of concern and disappointment for fans.

Virat Kohli is acknowledged as the ultimate run-machine in the modern era across all formats. The Indian cricket team skipper has redefined batting in the modern era. His fans have grown accustomed to the fact that whenever Virat Kohli comes out to bat in a run-chase, the team is guaranteed to win. Virat Kohli is on the cusp of breaking Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI tally while he has a superior century to fifties ratio in Tests. He is the only cricketer in history to average over 50 in all three formats.

However, 2020 has been very unkind to him. His record across formats has been average and even in the first three games of IPL 2020, his form has been patchy. In the match against Mumbai Indians, he struggled for 3 off 11 balls while in the game against Kings XI Punjab, he made just one run and was out to the short ball. In addition, he also dropped two catches which cost Royal Challengers Bangalore the match. Is 2020 the worst year so far for Virat Kohli? Here are four major reasons why it is.

Horror tour of New Zealand across formats

The series against New Zealand was India’s second major series after the Australia ODIs which were played in January and February. After a decent performance against Australia and Sri Lanka, Kohli came to New Zealand aiming to dominate the Kiwis. In four T20Is, he managed just 115 runs at an average of 28. In three ODIs, he scored 75 runs at an average of 25 but in the two Tests, he managed just 38 runs at a miserable average of 9. Statistically, this was the worst tour for Kohli, even surpassing the 2014 nightmare in England.

Bad start in IPL 2020

A mistimed slog, a mistimed pull shot and a push away from the body outside off. The mistimed pull and the push away from the body are weaknesses in Kohli’s technique that bowlers have tried to explore. Sheldon Cottrell did it in Dubai. Rahul Chahar, a legspinner exploited the tendency of Kohli to push at a wide delivery. When it is a pacer, he edges it to the slips. When it is a spinner, he chips it to extra cover. These two weaknesses have been exploited in three games by the opposition.

Looking rusty prior to the IPL

Among all the players who have been rusty in the build-up to the IPL, Virat Kohli’s form has come out last with only MS Dhoni behind him. Rohit Sharma already had an 80 against Kolkata Knight Riders but it is the young guns who are dominating IPL. Ishan Kishan, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson and other youngsters like Ravi Bishnoi and Rahul Chahar are dominating. Before the IPL 2020, Kohli had said in jest that he was 'scared' of facing a ball in the nets for the first time. However, those words seem to be coming true unfortunately as it is showing his rustiness.

Captaincy conundrums

His loss of batting form seems to have also affected his captaincy. In the game against Kings XI Punjab, he allowed the pressure which was built by the spinners to be released by bringing in Umesh Yadav and the bowler conceded boundaries. Against Mumbai Indians, he let Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa get clobbered when the better option could have been getting Navdeep Saini and Isuru Udana earlier and killing the contest off. He was allowed to escape for the mistakes because Saini bowled brilliantly. His only spark of brilliance came against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

If one looks at Virat Kohli, the pressure on him from the fans for IPL 2020 is immense. The team has finished in two out of the three editions at the bottom of the table. With his poor form, social media are relentlessly trolling him. He also might have not been helped by the unnecessary hullabaloo created when Sunil Gavaskar dragged in his wife Anushka Sharma and created an unnecessary controversy that was miscommunicated. Kohli would be hoping to turn around his lean form and silence all the trolls and critics as he has done countless number of times in the past.