Vijay Shankar happy to contribute in ‘do-or-die’ game in SRH’s win vs RR in IPL 2020

Vijay Shankar has been criticised for his lack of contributions in the Sunrisers Hyderabad team. When Ambati Rayudu was doing well, fans trolled Vijay Shankar using the ‘3D term’. In the entire IPL 2020, he had batted for just 18 balls and had not scored much. In the beginning of the tournament, he had sustained a back injury which disrupted the team composition. However, in the crucial game between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Vijay Shankar and Manish Pandey managed to stitch a brilliant partnership of 140 to help Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Rajasthan Royals by eight wickets and with 11 balls to spare to reach the fifth spot in IPL 2020 playoff race.

Manish Pandey blasted an unbeaten 83 off 47 balls which included four fours and eight sixes while Vijay Shankar hit 52 off 51 balls and it included six fours. In the post-match press conference, Vijay Shankar admitted that this was a ‘do-or-die’ situation for him due to the intense pressure.

“Personally this was a do-or-die game for me. I batted just 18 balls prior to this. It was a good challenge and I was looking forward to something like this because it will give me a lot of confidence if I do well in that situation. I asked Manish if I should go for the shots because I didn't want him to feel the pressure because of me and play a rash shot. We were communicating in that partnership, that's why we were able to take the game deep,” Vijay Shankar said.

Playing out Jofra

Sunrisers Hyderabad lost David Warner and Jonny Bairstow cheaply to Jofra Archer and he was really bowling with hostility. Vijay Shankar outlined the plan for playing out Jofra Archer.

“We knew Jofra will come hard at us. I have been bowling pretty well, I don't know when I will get the ball so I just wanted to be ready whenever I'm called. I tried to take pace off, hit the hard length and bowl cross-seamed. We just thought we should take the game deep,” Shankar said.

Also read Why are cricketers wearing two caps on the field in IPL 2020?

Manish Pandey and David Warner also heaped praise on Vijay Shankar’s abilities.

“ I think the way we started was fantastic. We were able to bring it back after the powerplay. It's been a complete game, we have been asking for. Good to see two guys (Pandey and Shankar) getting the reward for their hard work,” Warner said. Even Manish Pandey hailed Shankar’s support. “Vijay was also long due and he stepped up for us batting at 4. We are trying to take positives from this match and we'll try to keep it up for the rest of the tournament,” Manish Pandey said.