VIDEO: Devdutt Padikkal's outrageous boundary-line catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer

Devdutt Padikkal took an insane boundary-line catch to dismiss Shreyas Iyer in the RCB vs DC IPL 2020 clash!

Another IPL 2020 high-profile clash and yet another excellent boundary-line catch, this time its Devdutt Padikkal for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during their Monday-night bout against Delhi Capitals (DC).

Earlier in the day, RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and welcomed Shreyas Iyer's DC to bat first at the Dubai International Stadium.

Openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan gave Delhi a propelling start as they scored 63 runs off the first 6 overs of the match.

However, the run flow slowed down after Mohammed Siraj sent Shaw back to the dressing room for 42 and skipper Iyer walked out to carry on the momentum.

Shreyas formed a short stand with Dhawan who was next to depart for 32 as RCB fought their way into the game.

With the run-flow slowed down, Iyer decided to take things into his own hands and took on Moeen Ali.

However, things did not go as planned after the DC skipper misjudged the floated delivery from Ali and struck a hard swing in hopes of a sixer.

The ball looked like it was going for a maximum but Padikkal pulled off a boundary line juggle to take an outrageous catch to dismiss Iyer for 11 runs.

HERE IS THE VIDEO: