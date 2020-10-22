This former India pacer believes replacing Dinesh Karthik with Eoin Morgan as KKR captain was ‘wrong’

Headlines

Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur makes history, secures India's first medal in Sailing

Meet woman who replaced AIR 77 IIT graduate with Rs 100 crore package, her last salary was Rs 33 crore, net worth is…

'I feel he will be in': Harbhajan Singh anticipates significant change in India's World Cup 2023 squad

'My position at ISRO was threatened, could have been...': ISRO Chairman S Somanath

Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur calls it ‘fitting tribute’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Asian Games 2023: Neha Thakur makes history, secures India's first medal in Sailing

Meet woman who replaced AIR 77 IIT graduate with Rs 100 crore package, her last salary was Rs 33 crore, net worth is…

Meet actress who charges Rs 5 crore per ad, lives in Rs 100 crore home, owns private jet, her net worth is…

8 things you must do to keep your lungs healthy and strong

10 best films of Waheeda Rehman

7 ways to master mindful living

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Waheeda Rehman to be honoured with Dadasaheb Phalke Award, I&B Minister Anurag Thakur calls it ‘fitting tribute’

This actor starred in two pan-India hits, injury left him paralysed, left films to build Rs 3300 crore business empire

Jigra: Alia Bhatt will not let anything happen to her 'jigra' brother, co-produces Vasan Bala film with Karan Johar

HomeIPL

IPL

This former India pacer believes replacing Dinesh Karthik with Eoin Morgan as KKR captain was ‘wrong’

Ajit Agarkar, the former India cricket team pacer and who has played for Kolkata Knight Riders before in the IPL, has said the move to replace Dinesh Karthik with Eoin Morgan as the skipper of the side was a strange and wrong move. Agarkar believes that this move is disruptive for the team which is currently involved in the middle of the play-off scrap for the fourth spot.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 22, 2020, 11:43 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Kolkata Knight Riders’ journey in IPL 2020 has been inconsistent. The two-time champions’ situation has deteriorated after the huge loss to Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore in the clash at Abu Dhabi. Having just managed 84/8 in 20 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders lost by eight wickets and Royal Challengers Bangalore won with 39 balls to spare. The loss has devastated their Net Run-Rate, which is now the worst among all the teams. They have not been helped by poor batting orders, replacing the skipper in the middle of the tournament as well as the lack of form of several players like Andre Russell, Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine.

Speaking on the Star Sports show ‘Fan Week’, former India cricket team pacer Ajit Agarkar has said the move to replace Dinesh Karthik as skipper with Eoin Morgan was wrong and strange. Agarkar, who has also played for Kolkata Knight Riders, said, “I don’t think replacing Dinesh Karthik after seven games when you’re sitting fourth in the table is the right move in my opinion. It does add to the disruption of the team and you could see the way they performed against Mumbai Indians, even though it was a tough game. I don’t think it was the right move. You make plans with a certain captain through the course of the year and in spite of sitting fourth on the table, it was a very strange move for me.”

Mixed fortunes for KKR in Morgan's captaincy

Before Eoin Morgan took over the captaincy, Kolkata Knight Riders had established some momentum with narrow wins against Kings XI Punjab and Chennai Super Kings by two and 10 runs respectively. However, ever since Eoin Morgan took over, the results have been extreme.

Kolkata Knight Riders suffered a massive loss against Mumbai Indians which was their 21st in 27 encounters against the four-time champions. They escaped in the Super Over encounter against Sunrisers Hyderabad due to the brilliance of Lockie Ferguson. However, in the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, they were totally undone by the pace of Mohammed Siraj and the guile of Yuzvendra Chahal to be restricted to 84/8.

Kolkata Knight Riders’ next clash is against table-toppers Delhi Capitals. Having suffered three straight losses against the Delhi Capitals side since IPL 2019, KKR head into this match low on confidence.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

South Africa's Imran Tahir thanks Ravichandran Ashwin after clinching maiden CPL title, know why?

DNA TV Show: How junk food causing harm to our body

Mumbai's oldest Keshavji Naik Chawl Ganpati mandal marks 131 years of celebration

Parineeti Chopra's brother Shivang Chopra pens heartfelt note welcoming 'jeej' Raghav Chadha to 'craziness' family

Babar Azam fined for overspeeding in Pakistan; pic surfaces

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Jawan pre-release event: Shah Rukh Khan arrives in style in Chennai, hugs Vijay Sethupathi, kisses Anirudh Ravichander

Raksha Bandhan 2023: Mamata Banerjee ties rakhi to Amitabh Bachchan, poses with Jaya, Abhishek, Aishwarya Rai, see pics

Shah Rukh Khan unveils Jawan trailer on Burj Khalifa with 20000 fans in attendance, see viral photos from grand event

Dharmendra, Sanjay Dutt, Vicky Kaushal, Ajay Devgn, Kajol attend 4th success bash of Sunny Deol-starrer Gadar 2

Viral photos of the day: Tiger Shroff-Ibrahim Ali Khan play football, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra give couple goals

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE