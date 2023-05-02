Search icon
‘That’s how it should be…’: Naveen-ul-Haq shares cryptic story as Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir trends on social media

For breaching IPL Code Of Conduct, Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined Rs 1.79 lakh. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been fined Rs 1.07 crore and Rs 25 lakhs respectively.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: May 02, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

Virat Kohli vs Gautam Gambhir is trending all over social media platforms after two Indian cricketing legends were involved in a nasty spat after Royal Challenger Bangalore beat Lucknow Super Giants in a nail-biting low scoring match. Kohli and Gambhir have a history of heated arguments in the IPL but at that time both stars were captains of their respective IPL teams but this time around, the argument between the two started after Afghan cricketer Naveen-ul-Haq was involved in a bitter discussion with RCB star Virat Kohli. After the match, the discussion took an ugly turn and LSG coach Gautam Gambhir and the staff were also involved in a heated moment on the ground. Following hefty fine, Afghan cricketer Naveen-ul-Haq has shared cryptic Instagram story that reads “ You get what you deserve that’s how it should be and that’s how it goes”.

The Afghan star also added a couple emojis along with this quote. For breaching IPL Code Of Conduct, Naveen-ul-Haq has been fined Rs 1.79 lakh. On the other hand, Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir have been fined Rs 1.07 crore and Rs 25 lakh, respectively.

