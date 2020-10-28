Suryakumar Yadav boosts Mumbai Indians to top of IPL 2020 after win vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

It is tough being Suryakumar Yadav. The right-hander and Mumbai veteran has scored runs consistently and regulatly. Yet, he was left out of the squads to tour Australia. The outpouring of grief was evident. What must Suryakumar Yadav do to get selected in the Indian team? Simple. Make the selectors regret it and keep scoring runs. This is what he did. Suryakumar Yadav blasted an unbeaten 79 off 43 balls, shared a brilliant stand with Hardik Pandya as Mumbai Indians surged to the top of the table with a brilliant five-wicket win against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

The efforts of Suryakumar Yadav would not have been possible had Jasprit Bumrah not delivered yet another spell for the ages. He picked up 3/10, including a double wicket maiden over in the 17th that made the difference of 15-20 runs for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Devdutt Padikkal, another player who has shown his class and already made enough noise to be selected for India, once again showed his class but he was undone by the mastery of Bumrah who became the third Mumbai Indians bowler to take 100 wickets in the IPL.

Mumbai Indians chose to bowl with still no Rohit Sharma in the side. Royal Challengers Bangalore handed a game to Josh Philippe in place of Aaron Finch and Dale Steyn replaced Moeen Ali. It was Padikkal and Philippe who showed their class as they struck boundaries regularly off Trent Boult and James Pattinson. The powerplay yielded 54 runs and the partnership looked to lay a solid base for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Philippe was stumped for 33 off Rahul Chahar and Virat Kohli found it difficult to get going. On 9, he mistimed a pull shot and Bumrah got his 100th wicket. Fittingly, the ace pacer’s first IPL wicket was Kohli in the 2013 IPL clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore at the M Chinnaswamy stadium. AB de Villiers threatened with a six off James Pattinson but unbelievably, he perished to a full toss from Kieron Pollard to be dismissed by the Mumbai Indians for the third time in the IPL.

Padikkal looked to be aggressive as he smashed two fours and a six off Chahar to register his highest individual score. He became the third player to score four fifties in an IPL debut season and the second after Shreyas Iyer to score 400+ runs. However, in the 17th over, Bumrah showed his magic. He sent back Shivam Dube for 2 and got the massive wicket of Padikkal for 74. Gurkeerat Singh and Washington Sundar struck some blows to take Royal Challengers Bangalore to 164/6.

SKY is the limit

Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan started positively but in the middle overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore kept a tight lid on the scoring. Mohammed Siraj dismissed de Kock while Chahal got the big wicket of Ishan Kishan. Suryakumar Yadav looked in good touch but he lost Saurabh Tiwary and Krunal Pandya cheaply. With wickets tumbling, Suryakumar calmly made progress by slamming a six and a four off Yuzvendra Chahal.

Suryakumar hit Chahal for another six and followed it up with three fours off Dale Steyn. As the end neared, Suryakumar notched up his fifty off just 29 balls and proceeded to thump Siraj for three boundaries. The crowning moment came when he lap-scooped a yorker from Steyn over fine leg for a six. Hardik Pandya struggled but hit two crucial sixes off Morris and Steyn and fittingly, Suryakumar finished the innings with a brilliant four.

They say sky is the limit when it comes to achieving success on a consistent basis. Perhaps, the phrase was coined keeping Suryakumar Yadav in mind.