Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for SRH vs RR IPL 2020

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals will clash in the first double-encounter on Sunday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It is a clash between Steve Smith and David Warner, two of the finest batsman for Australia in the modern era. Both are proud captains. However, their teams are at the opposite ends of the points table. Sunrisers Hyderabad are in third position and looking very strong. Rajasthan Royals, after having won their first two games, have now suffered four consecutive losses and are seventh in the points table.

The equation is very simple for Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. A win for David Warner’s team could solidify their position in the top four. A loss for Steve Smith’s side will make every game of theirs after Sunday a virtual must-win in addition to other mathematical permutations and combinations.

Dream11 Prediction – Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals - IPL 2020

SRH vs RR Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Jonny Bairstow (c)

Batsmen: Steve Smith (vc), David Warner, Priyam Garg

All-rounders: Abhishek Sharma

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Probable Playing 11

Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan.

Rajasthan Royals - Jos Buttler (wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal/Manan Vohra, Steve Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Ben Stokes, Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi.

SRH vs RR My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Jonny Bairstow (c), Steve Smith (vc), David Warner, Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Jofra Archer, Kartik Tyagi, Sandeep Sharma, Rashid Khan

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Match details

The match will be played on October 11, 2020, Saturday. It will start at 3:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai.

SRH vs RR squads:

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH): Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Vijay Shankar, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid Khan

Rajasthan Royals (RR): Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

