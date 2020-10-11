Sunil Narine reported for suspect bowling action, could face ban in IPL 2020

Sunil Narine was Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) hero who turned the game on its head as they won by two runs against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Saturday.

The off-spinner conceded only two runs in the 18th over of the innings which made the winning KXIP lose.

While the victory got the team in the top four of the points table, the purple and gold side were in for a shocking piece of news after the match as the umpires reported the Caribbean bowler for his suspect bowling action.

Narine will be allowed to bowl until his action is reported once again. If the on-field umpires deem his action to be illegal once again, the cricketer will be banned from bowling for the rest of the season.

“The report was made by the on-field umpires according to the IPL’s Suspected Illegal Bowling Action Policy, Narine will be placed on the Warning List and is permitted to continue to bowl in the tournament,” the IPL release stated.

However, with his action reported, KKR management will now be keen on making him work on his action to not get banned from bowling.

This is not the first time that the West Indian has been reported for suspect bowling action. A similar incident took place in Champions League 2014 when umpires reported his action suspect twice.

He also missed the 2015 World Cup to work on his action only to be reported again in the IPL in the same year. He was eventually suspended by the ICC in November that year.

As for the clash, Dinesh Karthik was named the Man of the Match for his exceptional knock, however, the bowler Narine and Prasidh Krishna were the stars who bowled superbly in the last three overs to defend 23 runs.