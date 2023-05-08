Sunil Gavaskar congratulates Mohit Sharma not Shami for Purple Cap, hilarious video of pacers' reaction goes viral

Mohammed Shami - Mohit Sharma

After Gujarat Titans' 56-run victory against Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday, a hilarious video is now making the rounds on social media. GT vs LSG match was held on Sunday, May 7, at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium. After the victory, GT's Mohammed Shami also regained the purple cap from his teammates Rashid Khan and Mohit Sharma who were tasked with handing it to him.

However, in a viral hilarious video, Sunil Gavaskar can be seen getting confused about who had the purple cap honour among the two in-form pacers. In the video, Gavaskar could be seen congratulating Mohit Sharma instead of Shami for the purple cap. Mohit can then be seen correcting Gavaskar and telling him that it is Shami who is set to receive the cap. Gavaskar's honest mistake was caught on cameras and both GT Pacers burst into laughter in a video that has gone viral.

"Many congratulations Mohit for holding the Purple Cap, you're getting it from Shami," said Gavaskar. Thanks a lot, sir, but I'm giving it to Shami, I don't have the Purple Cap," Mohit said.

Gavaskar later corrected his honest mistake and left netizens in splits, saying, "When they are opening bowlers, an opening batter gets confused."

As for the purple cap, Shami is tied on 19 wickets with teammate Rashid Khan and CSK's Tushar Deshpande. Shami currently holds the purple cap because of a better economy rate. Mohit Sharma, on the other hand, has taken 12 wickets in eight games this season.

As for the match, scintillating batting display from Wriddhiman Saha (81 off 43) and Shubman Gill (94 not out off 51 balls) followed by Mohit Sharma's four-fer powered Gujarat Titans (GT) to a huge 56-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 match at Narendra Modi Stadium, on Sunday.

This was GT's eighth win from eleven matches that extended their lead at the top with 16 points.