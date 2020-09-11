Headlines

Akash Ambani led firm to pay Rs 7864 crore installment to government this week, Adani Group to pay Rs 18.94 crore

Meet Maneesh Goyal, Priyanka Chopra's friend and business partner who runs her multi-crore NY restaurant; net worth is..

Gadar 2 box office collection day 3: Sunny Deol film sees record-breaking Sunday, overtakes part 1's lifetime earnings

Mukesh Ambani's Rs 10 crore 'bomb-proof' car spotted with over Rs 30 crore convoy, watch video

Gadar 2: Manish Wadhwa 'feels blessed' to share screen with Sunny Deol, says 'Tara Singh ne gardan toh pakdi hai...'

AI reimagines top South actresses as Barbie

Prithvi Shaw: 5 best performances of Indian batter

From weight loss to heart health: Health benefits of green tea

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

In pics: Bhumi Pednekar channels her inner Barbie in shimmery co-ord set, fans say 'what a diva'

Janhvi Kapoor shares her 'mood' after Bawaal screenings, price of her outfit will leave you shocked

Popular Hollywood films inspired by Hinduism

Beas Overflows in Himachal, 'Red' Alert in Uttarakhand; More Rains Likely In Bihar, Jharkhand

'Leave as soon as possible': Centre's advice to Indian citizens in violence-hit Niger

Big Revamp of criminal laws: Centre brings Bills to replace IPC, CrPC, Evidence Act

'Ramayan is not your life...': Gangs of Wasseypur-fame Zeishan Quadri says writing in Prabhas' Adipurush was 'immature'

Steve Smith reveals world’s best ODI batsman, hails two Indian stars – Who are they?

Steve Smith has revealed that Virat Kohli is the best ODI batsmen in the world while he has also reserved high praise for KL Rahul and Sanju Samson.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 11, 2020, 08:09 AM IST

Steve Smith is considered one of the best Test batsman in the modern era. His exploits in the Ashes and in the 2017 series in India demonstrated his class. However, when it comes to limited overs cricket, Smith falls behind slightly but his numbers are still impressive. Smith will be one of the pivotal members of the Rajasthan Royals side when he will captain them in IPL 2020. During an Instagram Q&A session on Thursday, Smith decided to interact with the fans and he put out a snapshot of his Q&A on his Instagram stories.

Smith was asked a question on who does he think is the best ODI batsman in the modern era. The Australian batsman had no hesitation in saying that Virat Kohli was the best in the business in limited overs cricket. The Indian cricket team skipper has been hailed as one of the greatest in the modern era, with close to 12000 ODI runs at an average of near 60. He has 43 ODI centuries and is on course to break Sachin Tendulkar’s tally of 51 tons.

Kohli and Smith have been fierce competitors on the field as well. Their rivalry reached a tipping point in the 2017 series in India, especially during the Bangalore Test. Smith was apparently having a look at the dressing room for a DRS review and Kohli objected to it. The stand-off was fierce and Kohli stopped short of calling Smith a ‘cheat’. During the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup, the Indian contingent was booing Smith but it was Kohli who told the crowd to show some respect.

KL Rahul and Sanju Samson rising stars

Smith also had high praise for the likes of KL Rahul, the Kings XI Punjab skipper who has also had a great run across formats for India. Smith said his Rajasthan Royals keeper Sanju Samson was talented and he hoped that Jos Buttler, the England keeper and also part of the Rajasthan Royals would do more damage to his opponents. He also called AB de Villiers, the former South Africa batsman and currently playing for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, as a 'freak'

In the recent T20I series between England and Australia, Buttler’s two crucial knocks helped England win the three-match series 2-1. The ODI series begins on September 11 and will end on September 16. Following the end of the series, Smith and Buttler along with several other players from both teams will arrive in the UAE for the IPL. However, there is no word on whether these two sides will have to undergo the six-day quarantine.

