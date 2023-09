IPL

SRH vs DC: Have you selected Warner or Rabada as Captain or Vice Captain in Dream11 Team? All you need to know

SRH vs DC Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team Player List, SRH Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Head to Head

Dream11 Prediction - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals SRH vs DC Dream11 IPL 2020 Dream11 Team: Fantasy cricket predictions and tips for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals match today, October 27. Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals Dream11 Wicketkeeper: Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow Batsmen: Shreyas Iyer, Priyam Garg, David Warner Allrounders: Marcus Stoinis(VC), Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder Bowlers: Anrich Nirtje, Kagiso Rabada(C), Rashid Khan SRH vs DC My Dream11 Team Rishabh Pant, Jonny Bairstow, Shreyas Iyer, Priyam Garg, David Warner, Marcus Stoinis, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Anrich Nirtje, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan SRH vs DC Probable Playing 11 Sunrisers Hyderabad - David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan Delhi Capitals - Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande, Anrich Nortje Check Dream11 Prediction/ SRH Dream11 Team/ DC Dream11 Team/ Sunrisers Hyderabad Dream11 Team/ Delhi Capitals Dream11 Team/ Dream11 Guru Tips/ Online Cricket Tips and more

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.