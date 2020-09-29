Have played 500 matches for India, have right to speak to any player: Sourav Ganguly blasts critics

Shreyas Iyer’s comment on Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly opened up a pandora’s box before Delhi Capitals’ campaign in IPL 2020. In that interview to the host broadcasters, Shreyas Iyer spoke about how head coach Ricky Ponting and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly helped him evolve as a player and as a critic. While Iyer spoke about the IPL 2019 season, critics sharpened their swords and said Ganguly was in violation for conflict of interest for he helped a franchise captain when he was a mentor.

However, Sourav Ganguly has come out and blasted the critics by stating that he has the right to speak with any player due to his experience. “I had helped him (Iyer) last year. I may be the Board president, but don't forget that I've played 500 matches (424 matches) for India, so I can speak to a young player and help him, be it Shreyas Iyer or Virat Kohli. If they want help, I can,” Ganguly lashed out.

Iyer clarifies

Shreyas Iyer, irritated by the entire affair, also tweeted out a clarification which apparently has put matters at rest. “As a young captain, I am thankful to Ricky and Dada for being a part of my journey as a cricketer and captain last season. My comment ...... was to emphasise my gratitude towards the role they both have played in my personal growth as a captain,” Iyer had tweeted.

Delhi Capitals have made a great start to IPL 2020 by winning their first game against Kings XI Punjab in a humdinger of a contest. Marcus Stoinis was the star with a 20-ball fifty and he took two wickets in two balls in the final over to take the match into the Super Over. In their next game against Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals put up a clinical performance against MS Dhoni’s team as they won by a big margin.