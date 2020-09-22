Trending#

Kangana Ranaut

Rhea Chakraborty

IPL 2020

US Election 2020

Sushant Singh Rajput

  1. Home
  2. IPL


Shreyas Iyer posts clarification after Delhi Capitals skipper's comments on Sourav Ganguly sparked controversy

Shreyas Iyer has provided a clarification after his pre-match remarks on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly caught the headlines.


Shreyas Iyer, Sourav Ganguly, Delhi Capitals, Indian Premier League, Sourav Ganguly comment, Conflict of Interest, BCCI, Iyer on

Shreyas Iyer, Sourav Ganguly

Share

Written By

Edited By

Snehadri Sarkar

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Sep 22, 2020, 06:49 PM IST

Just days after catching the limelight after his pre-match remarks on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer has expressed his thoughts on how he is fortunate to have great mentors like Ganguly and Ricky Ponting. 

Iyer, on Sunday, guided his side to a dramatic super-over victory against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), is widely renowned for his leadership skills as a player. Speaking at the toss in Dubai, the Delhi skipper had showered praises over the   BCCI president while name dropping people who helped him during his tough time and helped him build a successful career.

"We would have bowled first as well. I have learned to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier," Iyer had told commentator Simon Doull.

However, his remarks came soon under scrutiny as fans decided to revisit the infamous conflict of interest case involving former DC mentor Sourav Ganguly. 

In response to this, Iyer recently took to Twitter and posted a clarification over his pre-match quotes.

"My comment yesterday was to emphasize my gratitude towards the role they both have played in my personal growth as a captain," Iyer wrote on Twitter.