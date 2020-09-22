Shreyas Iyer posts clarification after Delhi Capitals skipper's comments on Sourav Ganguly sparked controversy

Just days after catching the limelight after his pre-match remarks on the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly, Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper Shreyas Iyer has expressed his thoughts on how he is fortunate to have great mentors like Ganguly and Ricky Ponting.

Iyer, on Sunday, guided his side to a dramatic super-over victory against the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), is widely renowned for his leadership skills as a player. Speaking at the toss in Dubai, the Delhi skipper had showered praises over the BCCI president while name dropping people who helped him during his tough time and helped him build a successful career.

"We would have bowled first as well. I have learned to take some responsibility, with the likes of Ponting and Ganguly, it makes my task a bit easier," Iyer had told commentator Simon Doull.

However, his remarks came soon under scrutiny as fans decided to revisit the infamous conflict of interest case involving former DC mentor Sourav Ganguly.

In response to this, Iyer recently took to Twitter and posted a clarification over his pre-match quotes.

"My comment yesterday was to emphasize my gratitude towards the role they both have played in my personal growth as a captain," Iyer wrote on Twitter.