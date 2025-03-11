In a recent interview with a media portal, the Indian batter and former Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Shreyas Iyer made a shocking remark after the franchise released him even after winning the previous edition.

Shreyas Iyer, who emerged as the leading run-scorer for Team India in the recently concluded ICC Champions Trophy 2025, feels that he didn't receive the due recognition after winning the Indian Premier League (IPL) title in 2024. Iyer, who scored 243 runs at an average of 48.6 including two 50+ innings, led Shah Khan Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last year. However, in the upcoming edition of IPL, he will be seen leading Punjab Kings (previously called Kings XI Punjab) after he was bought for a whopping Rs 26.75 crore.

Iyer's remarks on KKR

In a recent interview with Times of India, he said, ''Frustration toh nahi tha because I was playing IPL. The major focus was to win the IPL and thankfully I won it. I personally felt I didn’t get the recognition I wanted to after winning the IPL but at the end of the day, as long as you have self integrity and you keep doing the right things when no one is watching, that is more important and that is what I kept doing.''

Iyer on his return to international cricket

Shreyas Iyer was dropped from the BCCI contract after the 2023 ODI World Cup. Speaking about his return to international cricket and performing exceptionally for the team, he added, ''Extremely satisfying. To be honest, it has been a journey, and I have learnt a lot in this phase of my life, where I got out of the contract after playing the 2023 ODI World Cup. I reassessed where I went wrong, what I should be doing, how well I need to focus on my fitness. I asked myself all these questions, prepared a routine, and started focussing on my training and the skills I added side by side.''

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer scored 243 runs in five matches of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, becoming the highest run-scorer for Team India. His best came against New Zealand in the league stage where he smashed 79 runs.