Shikhar Dhawan becomes first player in IPL history to smash consecutive centuries

Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan added yet another accolade to this long list of feats and became the first player ever to smash consecutive centuries in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



In the match against KXIP, Dhawan smashed 12 fours and 3 sixes to bring up his century off just 57 balls.



"Back to back 100s for @SDhawan25. He is the first player to have consecutive centuries in IPL. Take a bow, Gabbar," the official handle of IPL tweeted.

Take a bow, Gabbar #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/yNlWGTni0Y — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 20, 2020

Along the course of this innings, Dhawan also completed 5000 runs in the IPL. As a result, Dhawan is now at the fourth position in IPL's all-time leading run-scorer list.

Co-incidentally, Dhawan also completed 10 years in international cricket on Tuesday. Earlier, Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi won the toss and opted to bat first against KXIP.



Before this match, Dhawan had scored a century against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.



With this effort, Delhi Capitals had recorded a victory against CSK to go to the top of the points table.



Dhawan had a slow start to this IPL campaign as he failed to register big scores in the opening few matches of the tournament.



His first half-century this season came against Mumbai Indians in Delhi's seventh match of IPL 2020.



After this effort, Dhawan recorded scores of 57 and 101 against Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.



The left-handed Dhawan is currently in second place in the leading run-scorer list for this year's IPL.

(with ANI inputs)