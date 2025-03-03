Ahead of the new season of the Indian Premier League, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner Shah Rukh Khan unveiled a new 'three-star' jersey. Taking to his Instagram handle, he also shared a promo featuring KKR players wearing the new jersey. Check it out.

Ahead of the 18th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Shah Rukh Khan - the owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has unveiled a new 'three stars' jersey for the team. He also took to his Instagram handle and shared a short promo unveiling the new jersey for the defending champions. The new jersey features three golden stars on it, symbolising its three title wins so far. In the video, KKR stars like Rinku Singh, Manish Pandey, Venkatesh Iyer, Luvnith Sisodia, Mayank Markande, Vaibhav Arora, Ramandeep Singh and Anukul Roy featured wearing the new 'three stars' jersey.

''New season. New look. The three stars on our crest are here. Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo,'' SRk wrote in the caption along with the promo. Along with the three stars, the new KKR jersey also carries a special Godlen IPL batch on the arm, showcasing that the team is the defending champions in the upcoming edition.

New captain for KKR

Not only the jersey, but the management of KKR also announced its new captain. Ajinkya Rahane has been named as the new skipper for the team while Venkatesh Iyer is named as the vice-captain. The Shah Rukh Khan-owned team will begin its IPL 2025 campaign with the first match of the tournament against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders have lifted IPL titles on three occasions, 2012, 2014 and 2024. They won their first two titles under the captainship of Gautam Gambhir and the third one when he headed their coaching staff. Now that Gambhir along with Abhishek Nayar and Ryan ten Doeschate have moved to roles with the international cricket team, the KKR management has placed confidence in Chandrakant Pandit as head coach, Bharat Arun as bowling coach and Dwayne Bravo as mentor.