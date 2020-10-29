Sanjay Manjrekar questions KL Rahul’s inclusion in Australia Tests, Kris Srikkanth responds ‘Can’t think beyond Bombay

Rahul Srikkanth Manjrekar

When the Indian cricket team squads to Australia were announced, there were some surprises. The inclusion of Varun Chakravarthy in the T20I squad, the presence of Mohammed Siraj and Navdeep Saini in the Test squad as well as the inclusion of back-up bowlers like T Natarajan, Ishan Porel and Kartik Tyagi made up the bulk of India’s 32-man squad that was selected for the tour Down Under starting on November 27. However, Sanjay Manjrekar, the former India cricketer and commentator, raised a question about KL Rahul’s selection in the Test squad for the four matches against Australia.

KL Rahul is currently the highest run-getter in the IPL 2020 tournament but in Tests, he has struggled in the last couple of series. In the series in England, Rahul averaged just 29.9 and that too after he had scored 149 in the Oval Test. Against West Indies, he averaged only 18 while in the previous series Down Under, Rahul managed to score just 57 runs at an average of 11.4. Manjrekar raised the question on his official Twitter handle.

You set a bad precedent when you recall a player for Tests on IPL performance. Especially if the player has been an abject failure in his last few Tests. Whether that player succeeds or fails is irrelevant, such selections massively demotivate Ranji players. #INDvsAUS — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) October 27, 2020

Srikkanth fights back

However, the tweet did not go down well with former India cricketer and chairman of selectors Kris Srikkanth who lashed out at Sanjay Manjrekar.

“Leave Sanjay Manjrekar alone, he doesn't have any other job. Questioning KL Rahul's selection in Tests? He has played well in Tests. I won't agree at all. Just because Sanjay wants to question something, I don't think I'll agree. You shouldn't question something just to create a controversy. KL Rahul has done brilliantly in all formats. Go through his Test record. What Sanjay Manjrekar is talking is all rubbish. I'll not agree,” Srikkanth said in his YouTube channel Cheeky Cheeka.

Anirudha Srikanth, his son and co-host, pointed out that Rahul’s last couple of series has been poor, Srikkanth retorted by saying, “He might have been inconsistent but the same KL Rahul made his debut in Australia and made a century. He's a good player of fast bowling. Let's understand, he's a very good player of fast bowling. Sanjay Manjrekar cannot think beyond Bombay. That's the problem. We are talking neutral. Manjrekar cannot think beyond Bombay. For people like Manjrekar, everything is Bombay, Bombay and Bombay. They have to think beyond Bombay. I've seen a lot of people, Harsha Bhogle doesn't know anything except Bombay. Problem is that they're not neutral. We are talking about Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion (in the limited-overs squads), am I talking about DK (Dinesh Karthik) and Ashwin (players from Srikkanth's home state Tamil Nadu)? We're not fighting for DK and Ashwin,” Srikkanth said.