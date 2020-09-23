Sakshi Dhoni lashes out at umpiring in RR vs CSK IPL 2020 clash, deletes her post

Sakshi Dhoni was not happy with the umpiring in the IPL 2020 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Following the decision to overturn the dismissal of Tom Curran, Sakshi posted on her Instagram account, “First time I have seen the third umpire is being referred after the player has been given out! Umpiring needs to be improved in such a prestigious tournament! Billions watching it! @iplt20.” However, she had to delete the post as the umpiring protocols were followed correctly.

The confusion arose when Tom Curran was given out by the umpire and he chose to review. To his shock, he realised that there were no more reviews remaining and he was walking back. However, the umpires asked him to wait as the third umpire was checking whether the catch taken was clean. Replays showed that the ball had just bounced in front of MS Dhoni and more shockingly, there was no edge and Curran batted on.

Blown away by RR

Rajasthan Royals notched up 216/7 thanks to aggressive knocks by Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer. A total of 17 sixes were hit, with Samson hitting nine while Archer and Smith hit four sixes. In response, Chennai Super Kings were undone by a superb spell of three wickets in the middle overs by Rahul Tewatia. However, what was surprising was that MS Dhoni did not promote himself up the order in the chase. Sam Curran and Ruturaj Gaikwad, playing in his first match, were sent ahead of Dhoni but they fell in quick succession. Kedar Jadhav came ahead of Dhoni but he also failed to get going.

Dhoni came in at No.7 and by that time, the required rate was over 15 runs per over. Faf du Plessis and Dhoni struck some big hits towards the end but it proved to be too late.