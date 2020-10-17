RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore best XI – RR vs RCB LIVE at 3:30 PM

IPL
Rajasthan Royals will be looking to overcome their inconsistency as they prepare to face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial IPL 2020 double-header on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the previous encounter between the two sides at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, Royal Challengers Bangalore put on a magnificent display as Virat Kohli roared back to form with a magnificent fifty and the bowlers delivered. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after the loss to Delhi Capitals.
Heading into the clash, Rajasthan Royals might have been distracted from rumours that Steve Smith might be replaced as captain. However, all the reports have been dismissed as baseless. The batting order is a bit of a worry with Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson not performing on a consistent basis.
Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, did not help themselves by shuffling the batting order during the game against Kings XI Punjab as it cost them momentum. Virat Kohli will be aiming to avoid a slip-up at this crucial juncture as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to surge ahead in the race for the play-offs.
IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details
Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RR vs RCB)
Date: 17 October 2020
Time: 3:30 PM IST
IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League RR vs RCB PLAYING 11
RR vs RCB Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER
Sanju Samson
RR vs RCB Dream11 BATSMEN
Steve Smith
Devdutt Padikkal
Virat Kohli
AB de Villiers
Jos Buttler
RR vs RCB Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS
Shivam Dube
Rahul Tewatia
RR vs RCB Dream11 BOWLERS
Jofra Archer
Yuzvendra Chahal
Navdeep Saini
Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad
Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad
Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed
