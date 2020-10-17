RR vs RCB Dream11 Prediction: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore best XI – RR vs RCB LIVE at 3:30 PM

RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Prediction - Check My IPL Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's IPL match, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Dream11 Team Player List, IPL 13 RR vs RCB Dream11 Team Player List, RR Dream11 Team Player List, RCB Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips and Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Head to Head Record

Rajasthan Royals will be looking to overcome their inconsistency as they prepare to face off against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial IPL 2020 double-header on Saturday at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. In the previous encounter between the two sides at the Sheikh Zayed stadium in Abu Dhabi, Royal Challengers Bangalore put on a magnificent display as Virat Kohli roared back to form with a magnificent fifty and the bowlers delivered. Rajasthan Royals, on the other hand, will be looking to bounce back after the loss to Delhi Capitals.

Heading into the clash, Rajasthan Royals might have been distracted from rumours that Steve Smith might be replaced as captain. However, all the reports have been dismissed as baseless. The batting order is a bit of a worry with Steve Smith, Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson not performing on a consistent basis.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, on the other hand, did not help themselves by shuffling the batting order during the game against Kings XI Punjab as it cost them momentum. Virat Kohli will be aiming to avoid a slip-up at this crucial juncture as Royal Challengers Bangalore look to surge ahead in the race for the play-offs.

IPL 2020 33rd Match LIVE between Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RR vs RCB) Dream11 Team Prediction

IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RR vs RCB)

Date: 17 October 2020

Time: 3:30 PM IST

IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League RR vs RCB PLAYING 11

RR vs RCB Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER

Sanju Samson

RR vs RCB Dream11 BATSMEN

Steve Smith

Devdutt Padikkal

Virat Kohli

AB de Villiers

Jos Buttler

RR vs RCB Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS

Shivam Dube

Rahul Tewatia

RR vs RCB Dream11 BOWLERS

Jofra Archer

Yuzvendra Chahal

Navdeep Saini

RR vs RCB My Dream11 Team

Jos Buttler, Virat Kohli, Steve Smith, Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Sanju Samson, Rahul Tewatia, Shivam Dube, Jofra Archer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RR vs RCB) Squads

Rajasthan Royals (RR) Squad

Jos Buttler (wk), Steven Smith (c), Sanju Samson, Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot, David Miller, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Varun Aaron, Aniruddha Joshi, Manan Vohra, Andrew Tye, Shashank Singh, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Mayank Markande, Anuj Rawat, Kartik Tyagi, Akash Singh

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Shivam Dube, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Chris Morris, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Philippe, Shahbaz Ahmed

