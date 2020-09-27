RR vs KXIP: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul smash Adam Gilchrist, Paul Valthaty's 9-year-old IPL record

Openers KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal bagged an excellent feat during King XI Punjab's (KXIP) much-awaited clash against Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Sunday (September 27).

Earlier in the day, Rajasthan Royals skipper Steven Smith won the toss and invited KXIP to bat first and oh boy did they take that opportunity to bat.

Both Rahul and Agarwal gave their side a lightning start to the innings and formed a formidable partnership.

The duo not only played some exquisite shots but also rained hell on the RR bowlers.

Both KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal not only bagged their individual half-centuries on the day but also managed to set the highest opening wicket partnership for KXIP in the history of IPL.

The charismatic duo of Rahul and Agarwal managed to break the 9-year old record, set by Adam Gilchrist and Paul Valthaty against Deccan Chargers in 2011.

On that night, Gilchrist and Valthaty knitted together an excellent partnership of 136 runs for the Punjab side.

RR (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Steven Smith(c), Sanju Samson(w), Robin Uthappa, Rahul Tewatia, Riyan Parag, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Jaydev Unadkat, Ankit Rajpoot.

KXIP (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Karun Nair, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell.