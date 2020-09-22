RR v CSK - MS Dhoni just five blows away from becoming ultimate big-hitting machine

CSK skipper MS Dhoni just five blows away from becoming ultimate big-hitting machine ahead of the IPL 2020 clash against Rajasthan Royals.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) are set to begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 journey against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the fourth match of the tournament on Tuesday (September 22). While both sides have a similar journey when it comes to the IPL, CSK skipper MS Dhoni will be chasing a huge landmark on the day.

Dhoni is widely renowned for his ability to change the face of a game with his abilities, one of them being with a six! The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has numerous accolades to his name and is close to joining an elite list of cricketers who have hit 300 sixes in T20 cricket.

'Mahi', is currently has struck 295 sixes in the shortest format of the game and is just five more maximums away from becoming only the third Indian batsmen to achieve this feat.

When 'Captain Cool' finally breaks that record, he will join Suresh Raina (311) and Rohit Sharma (361) - who have both unlocked this feat before the CSK skipper.

During CSK's dramatic win over Mumbai, Dhoni also became the first captain to lead an IPL franchise to 100 wins and also became the first keeper to take 250 catches in T20 cricket.

Speaking about tonight's clash, Chennai Super Kings established a benchmark of dominance that has been hard for other teams to follow, making it to the playoffs in every single edition that they have played.

Both teams were banned in the 2016 and 2017 editions but came back strongly for 2018. CSK won the title and Rajasthan Royals reached the playoffs. Now, both sides are getting ready for battle in IPL 2020. Chennai Super Kings have already made a great start by beating Mumbai Indians while Rajasthan Royals will have to deal with missing three key players in Jos Buttler, Steve Smith and Ben Stokes.

Royals were involved in a controversial match in IPL 2019 that saw MS Dhoni lose his cool as he stormed down the wicket to have a confrontation with the umpire over a wide delivery.

Chennai Super Kings won that match but ever since the IPL began, Chennai Super Kings have a superior head-to-head ratio against Rajasthan Royals.