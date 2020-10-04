Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, 19th Match, IPL 2020 Dubai Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

IPL 2020 Live Streaming – Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, full squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore have bounced back in grand style in IPL 2020 after a slow start to the tournament. They registered a clinical win against Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets. After losing just one of their opening four matches, RCB now finds itself at the top half of the table. RCB skipper Virat Kohli did not have the best of starts but played a firey unbeaten knock of 72 runs against RR to guide his side to victory.

Coming to the Delhi Capitals, the Shreyas Iyer lead side is having a dreamy start as well and has also won three out of their first four matches of IPL 2020.

Where and when the IPL 2020 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals be played?

IPL 2020 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals will be played on October 5 and it will be held at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Where to watch IPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, in Star Sports English as well as Star Sports Hindi.

How and where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming?

IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What will be the timing of the match?

This will be a day game. The timing of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals clash will be 7:30 PM.

Squads of Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams