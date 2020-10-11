Royal Challengers Bangalore v Kolkata Knight Riders, 28th Match, IPL 2020 Sharjah Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

IPL 2020 Live Streaming – Where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders, full squad

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match No. 28 of Indian Premier League (IPL) at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah on October 12, 2020.

Both the sides will enter this game with high morale having tasted victory on Saturday's double-header. While RCB led by Virat Kohli defeated Chennai Super Kings (CSK), KKR under the captaincy of Dinesh Karthik won against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) by 2 runs.

KKR batted first against KXIP where they posted a total of 164/6 in 20 overs in which their skipper played an important inning of 58 runs from 29 balls. In reply, KXIP fell short by two runs as they ended with 162/5.

On the other hand, RCB posted a target of 170 runs, where Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 90 runs. In reply, CSK managed to score 132/8, thereby losing the match by 37 runs.

Where and when the IPL 2020 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

IPL 2020 clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on October 12 and it will be held at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

Where to watch IPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, in Star Sports English as well as Star Sports Hindi.

How and where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming?

IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What will be the timing of the match?

This will be a night game. The timing of the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders clash will be 7:30 PM.

Squads of Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Pavan Deshpande, Pawan Negi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Dale Steyn, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi