'Robin Uthappa wearing KKR's baniyan under RR jersey': Netizens happy finally seeing batsman in form

Rajasthan Royals' (RR) Robin Uthappa, has not had a pleasant outing in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), however, he changed that when he came as an opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

The batsman scored 41 off just 22 balls. In his innings he smashed 7 fours and a six and reached the 4500-run mark in IPL.

The innings gave fans a glimpse of the Uthappa that used to bat alongside Gautam Gambhir for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

However, his cameo came to an end. Yuzvendra Chahal tossed up outside off and Uthappa went for the big slog-sweep. The ball doesn't get anywhere near the middle of the bat and plenty of height does not get the distance. Aaron Finch settled under it at deep mid-wicket and went reverse cup and held on. It was the much-needed breakthrough for RCB.

Here is how netizens reacted:

Robin Uthappa wearing KKR's baniyan under his RR jersey. #IPL October 17, 2020

It just took RCB for almost finished Robin Uthappa to gain his beast form back. #IPL2020 — Riya (@reaadubey) October 17, 2020

Robin Uthappa 41 off 22 Brilliant performance... — Annabelle(@Yes_I_Annabelle) October 17, 2020

Lovely to see Robin Uthappa turn back the clock -- still able to hit some magnificent shots he was once known for. Wonderful to watch him bat. #DCvsRR #IPL2020 — Raghava (@belongs2raghu) October 17, 2020

The last time Robin Uthappa opened the batting for an IPL team was for KKR against SRH at Eden Gardens in 2018

Uthappa had scored 5, 9, 2 in the initial matches of the IPL 2020. He had also scored 17 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their first clash.

The unfailingly consistent batsman, Uthappa has scored 4411 IPL runs. He was bought by Rajasthan for INR 3 crores during the IPL Players Auction ahead of IPL 2020.

Uthappa was one of KKR’s star-turns in the title-winning efforts in 2012 and 2014 with aggregate run tallies of 405 and 660 runs in the respective editions. He has a career strike rate of 130.50 and a dogged approach at the top of the order.