RCB vs MI Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians best XI - RCB vs MI LIVE at 7:30 PM

RCB vs MI Dream11 Team Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians, IPL 2020 Match 10

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns as Team India's captain and vice-captain - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - will be against each other.

Both sides have a win and loss to their name, however, the Hitman-led side is still ahead in the points table due to net-run rate.

Mumbai Indians bounced back with a 49-run victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) after losing the IPL 2020 opener to Chennai Super Kings (CSK). As for RCB, they won their opening match against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) but faced a huge defeat against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

The defending champions have a massive hold over RCB when it comes to head-to-head stats with them having emerged victorious in 16 of their 25 meetings. In their last eight contests, RCB have managed to win just once.

IPL 2020 9th Match LIVE between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians (RCB vs MI) Dream11 Team Prediction

IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians (RCB vs MI)

Date: 28 Sep 2020

Time: 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League RCB vs MI PLAYING 11

RCB vs MI Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER:

Quinton De Kock

RCB vs MI Dream11 BATSMEN:

Virat Kohli

Surya Kumar Yadav

Rohit Sharma

AB De Villiers

RCB vs MI Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS:

Shivam Dube

Hardik Pandya

RCB vs MI Dream11 BOWLERS:

Yuzvendra Chahal

Trent Boult

Rahul Chahar

James Pattinson

RCB vs MI My Dream11 Team

Quinton De Kock (WK), Virat Kohli, Surya Kumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma (C), AB De Villiers, Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson.

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Mumbai Indians (RCB vs MI) Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav.

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (C), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattison, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton De Kock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

