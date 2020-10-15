RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab best XI – RCB vs KXIP LIVE at 7:30 PM

Royal Challengers Bangalore are sitting comfortably in the IPL 2020 points table, with 10 points from seven games and in third position. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are at the opposite end of the spectrum having won just one game out of seven in the competition. KL Rahul’s team are eighth and last with just two points and a loss will make their progress to the last four only on mathematical possibilities. However, Kings XI Punjab’s one win has come against Royal Challengers Bangalore and it was a pretty convincing one.
In the previous encounter between the two sides in Dubai, KL Rahul blasted the highest individual score by an Indian player in the history of the IPL when he smashed 132. Royal Challengers Bangalore were not helped by some sloppy fielding as they were bowled out for 109, losing the match by 97 runs. The massive loss resulted in a big hit in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s net run-rate and this time, they will be looking for revenge.
IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details
Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab (RCB vs KXIP)
Time: 7:30 PM IST
RCB vs KXIP Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER
KL Rahul
RCB vs KXIP Dream11 BATSMEN
Virat Kohli
Devdutt Padikkal
Mayank Agarwal
AB de Villiers
Chris Gayle
RCB vs KXIP Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS
Chris Morris
Glenn Maxwell
RCB vs KXIP Dream11 BOWLERS
Navdeep Saini
Yuzvendra Chahal
Ravi Bishnoi
KL Rahul (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad
Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Squad
KL Rahul (c), Simran Singh (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar
