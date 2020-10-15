RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Prediction: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab best XI – RCB vs KXIP LIVE at 7:30 PM

RCB vs KXIP Dream11 Team Prediction Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab, IPL 2020 Match 31 – Fantasy Cricket Tips For Today’s Match Between RCB vs KXIP at Sharjah International Stadium in Sharjah

Royal Challengers Bangalore are sitting comfortably in the IPL 2020 points table, with 10 points from seven games and in third position. Kings XI Punjab, on the other hand, are at the opposite end of the spectrum having won just one game out of seven in the competition. KL Rahul’s team are eighth and last with just two points and a loss will make their progress to the last four only on mathematical possibilities. However, Kings XI Punjab’s one win has come against Royal Challengers Bangalore and it was a pretty convincing one.

In the previous encounter between the two sides in Dubai, KL Rahul blasted the highest individual score by an Indian player in the history of the IPL when he smashed 132. Royal Challengers Bangalore were not helped by some sloppy fielding as they were bowled out for 109, losing the match by 97 runs. The massive loss resulted in a big hit in Royal Challengers Bangalore’s net run-rate and this time, they will be looking for revenge.

IPL 2020 LIVE Match Details

Match: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab (RCB vs KXIP)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

IPL 2020 Dream11 Fantasy League RCB vs KXIP PLAYING 11

RCB vs KXIP Dream11 WICKET-KEEPER

KL Rahul

RCB vs KXIP Dream11 BATSMEN

Virat Kohli

Devdutt Padikkal

Mayank Agarwal

AB de Villiers

Chris Gayle

RCB vs KXIP Dream11 ALL-ROUNDERS

Chris Morris

Glenn Maxwell

RCB vs KXIP Dream11 BOWLERS

Navdeep Saini

Yuzvendra Chahal

Ravi Bishnoi

RCB vs KXIP My Dream11 Team

KL Rahul (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Chris Morris, Ravi Bishnoi, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kings XI Punjab (RCB vs KXIP) Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) Squad

Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Pawan Negi, Josh Philippe, Parthiv Patel, Adam Zampa, Pavan Deshpande, Shahbaz Ahmed

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) Squad

KL Rahul (c), Simran Singh (wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arshdeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Karun Nair, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gowtham, James Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Deepak Hooda, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardus Viljoen, Jagadeesha Suchith, Ishan Porel, Tajinder Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Harpreet Brar

