RCB’s Virat Kohli prepares his bats in a unique way ahead of IPL 2020 - WATCH

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli is widely renowned for being a hard-worker and a perfectionist when it comes to the sport and with the Indian Premier League (IPL) just days away from its official kick-off date, the Indian captain was seen adding small details. The IPL 2020 will see defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the opener. RCB will face off against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first game on the third day of action (September 21).

Ahead of their tournament opener against the Hyderabad side, Kohli, on Friday (September 11), posted a video on his social media handles where the RCB skipper can be seen taking care of my bats.

"It's the small details that matter."

"For me even couple of centimeters are crucial for the balance of a bat. I LOVE taking care of my bats Smiling face with heart-shaped eyes," Kohli captioned his post on Twitter.

It's the small details that matter . For me even couple of centimeters are crucial for the balance of a bat. I LOVE taking care of my bats pic.twitter.com/oJ4Tqk5UfP — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 11, 2020

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.