Rashid Khan takes two wickets in first over, ends with 3/7 vs Delhi Capitals

Rashid Khan took the wickets of Shimron Hetmyer and Ajinkya Rahane in his first over as Sunrisers Hyderabad wrecked Delhi Capitals in their chase of 220. Earlier, David Warner blasted 66 and Wriddhiman Saha smashed 87 as Sunrisers Hyderabad ended on 219/2, which became the highest score in Dubai in IPL 2020.

Sunrisers Hyderabad dominated Delhi Capitals in a crucial IPL 2020 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. David Warner blasted 66 and it was a special knock for it was his birthday. Wriddhiman Saha stole the show with a fantastic 87 and a quick cameo by Manish Pandey helped Sunrisers Hyderabad end on 219/2. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s day just got better when Sandeep Sharma dismissed Shikhar Dhawan for a golden duck as Delhi Capitals made the worst possible start in their pursuit of a huge 220.

Shimron Hetmyer and Ajinkya Rahane tried to steady the innings, with Rahane hitting a four and a six off Jason Holder as Delhi Capitals ended the powerplay on 54/2. However, in Rashid Khan’s first over, the game changed totally. In his very first ball, Rashid Khan bowled a loopy delivery and Shimron Hetmyer made room to slog across the line but he missed and he was bowled.

Sunrisers Hyderabad had immediate success in that same over as Ajinkya Rahane’s travails against spin continued and he was trapped plumb in front by Rashid Khan. In his second over, Rashid Khan did not give away many runs as Delhi Capitals fell behind in the run chase. After the end of his two overs, Rashid Khan had conceded just three runs and taken two wickets as Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant simply struggled to get going.

Things became even better for Rashid Khan as he ended the match with figures of 4-0-7-3 with not a single boundary conceded, with his third wicket being that of Axar Patel in his final over as the batsman gave a catch to substitute fielder Priyam Garg. These were his best figures in IPL and overall in two games against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2020, he has had combined figures of 8-0-20-6.

Must-win game for Sunrisers Hyderabad

The clash against Delhi Capitals in Dubai is a must-win game for Sunrisers Hyderabad in their quest for a play-off spot. Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders are on 12 points but if Sunrisers Hyderabad win by a big margin, then they could go to the fourth spot and make the race for the playoffs extremely close and crucial. Three teams are tied on 14 points while three teams will be tied on 12 points should Sunrisers Hyderabad win against Delhi Capitals. With wins by Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kings XI Punjab, it has now ensured that any team that finishes with 16 points is not guaranteed a spot in the playoff. Only Chennai Super Kings are out of the playoff race as they can only get to 12 points and their net run-rate is the worst among the lot and one team, in addition to the top three will get to 14 by the end of the league stage.