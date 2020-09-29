Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 12th Match, IPL 2020 Dubai Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

IPL 2020 Live Streaming – Where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match, full squad

Rajasthan Royals have had some miraculous runs in IPL 2020. Their unfancied victory against Chennai Super Kings thanks to the power-hitting of Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer helped them reach a great score which they could defend in Sharjah. However, against Kings XI Punjab, they pushed the limits of impossible when Rahul Tewatia overcame his horror start to hit five sixes in one over bowled by Sheldon Cottrell as Rajasthan Royals broke their own record to register the highest successful run-chase in IPL history.

However, Steve Smith’s team have now come out of their flat paradise of Sharjah and they will be given a stern test by Kolkata Knight Riders, who bounced back in grand style after their thrashing at the hands of Mumbai Indians. Buoyed by the mature knock of Shubman Gill and a steadying hand by Eoin Morgan, Kolkata Knight Riders won the clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad easily as they got their campaign back on track.

Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik will be aware of the threat Rajasthan Royals possess and he will be determined to thwart Rajasthan Royals’ attempt to register a hat-trick of wins in IPL 2020. Steve Smith, though, will also be focused on ensuring Rajasthan Royals’ momentum is not lost as they head into a new location for the first time in this tournament.

Also read Rajasthan Royals changes Twitter bio as tribute to Rahul Tewatia's heroics in IPL thriller

Where and when the IPL 2020 clash between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders be played?

IPL 2020 clash between Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on September 30 and it will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch IPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, in Star Sports English as well as Star Sports Hindi.

How and where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming?

IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What will be the timings of the match?

The night matches will be held at 7:30 PM IST while the day matches will be held at 3:30 PM IST. So, the Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will begin at 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Squads of Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (c & wk), Shivam Mavi, Sandeep Warrier, Kuldeep Yadav, Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Nikhil Naik, Manimaran Siddharth, Andre Russell, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Siddhesh Lad, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Chris Green, Rahul Tripathi