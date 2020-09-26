Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream 11 Prediction: Best picks for RR vs KXIP IPL 2020

Rajasthan Royals began their IPL 2020 campaign in grand style with a fantastic win over Chennai Super Kings in a high-scoring encounter at the Sharjah International Cricket stadium. Sanju Samson, Steve Smith and Jofra Archer stole the show with some big hits as Rajasthan Royals, not considered the favorites in the clash against Chennai Super Kings managed a win. At the other end, Kings XI Punjab started their campaign on a heart-breaking note as they lost in the Super Over to Delhi Capitals. Mayank Agarwal’s fabulous 89 went in vain as they lost two wickets in the last two balls of the match to get it to the Super Over where Delhi Capitals held their nerve.

However, in their next game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, KL Rahul led from the front with 132, the highest individual score by an Indian batsman in the IPL. Kings XI Punjab put up a thorough performance as they thrashed Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore by 97 runs. With both teams registering a win, their confidence will be sky-high heading into the clash.

Dream11 Prediction – Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab - IPL 2020

Wicketkeeper: KL Rahul

Batsmen: Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell

Bowlers: Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Probable Playing 11

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson(w), Steven Smith(c), David Miller, Riyan Parag, Shreyas Gopal, Tom Curran, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, James Neesham, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi

KL Rahul (c and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, Glenn Maxwell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Jofra Archer, Murugan Ashwin

Rajasthan Royals vs Kings XI Punjab: Match details

The match will be played on September 27, 2020, Sunday. It will start at 7:30 PM IST at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

RR vs KXIP squads:

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Sanju Samson (wk), Andrew Tye, Kartik Tyagi, Steven Smith (c), Ankit Rajpoot, Shreyas Gopal, Rahul Tewatia, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Mahipal Lomror, Oshane Thomas, Riyan Parag, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, David Miller, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Varun Aaron, Tom Curran, Robin Uthappa, Aniruddha Joshi, Jofra Archer

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh

