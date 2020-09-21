R Ashwin injury update â€“ Great news for Delhi Capitals

R Ashwin’s IPL 2020 started off in a great fashion when he took two wickets in his first five balls off Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran. However, his day ended in a nightmare when he landed pretty heavily on his left shoulder and was in pain. The physio, Patrick Farhart came and took Ashwin away and later on in the match, there were visuals of Ashwin’s left shoulder in a cast. There were plenty of doubts as to whether R Ashwin would be available for the remainder of the tournament.

However, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer has come up with some good news that will delight the fans of the franchise. Ashwin is fit and will be available for the next game but the decision as to whether he can be included in the Playing XI will depend upon the physio.

“Credit to Ashwin, he almost changed the game in that over. It is up to the physio but Ashwin said he is available for the next game. It was really gutsy of (Axar) to lead the team in that area. It is good to know in the back of mind that I have an extra spinner who can pick it up. (Super Over combo) we usually go left-right combination, it becomes difficult for the bowler,” Iyer said in the post-match presentation.

Also read Mayank Agarwal dismissal, missed chances that cost KXIP in IPL 2020 clash vs Delhi Capitals

Stoinis brilliant

The day, though, belonged to Marcus Stoinis and his 20-ball fifty combined with his two wickets in the final over rescued Delhi Capitals not once but twice. Kagiso Rabada bowled an excellent Super Over and the match was won by Delhi Capitals.

Also read Kagiso Rabada shows his Super Over magic after Delhi Capitals dramatic IPL 2020 win vs KXIP

“Obviously, it is always a positive vibe to win a game. We turned the table and made a comeback to win the game. Stoinis will make his impact on the team as he can contribute both in bowling and batting,” Iyer said.

Delhi Capitals’ next game is against Chennai Super Kings and that will be played on September 25 in Dubai. Kings XI Punjab will take on Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah on September 27.