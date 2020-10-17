Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, 36th Match, IPL 2020 Dubai Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

IPL 2020 Live Streaming – Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab, full squad

Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will clash in the 36th match of IPL-2020 at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on Sunday (October 18). This will be the 25th encounter between the two sides, with Mumbai Indians holding a 14-11 head-to-head advantage from their previously clashes against each other. Going into the match, MI will be looking to continue their run of good form and prolong their stay at the top of the table.

Speaking about Kings XI Punjab, KL Rahul's side will be looking to build on their previous win on RCB. KXIP are sitting at the bottom of the table with six loses in their opening eight games of the tournament.

MI is currently on a five-match winning streak and will be aiming to keep their top spot in the league.

Where and when the IPL 2020 clash between Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab be played?

IPL 2020 clash between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab will be played on October 18 and it will be held at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Where to watch IPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, in Star Sports English as well as Star Sports Hindi.

How and where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming?

IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What will be the timing of the match?

This will be a night game. The timing of the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab clash will be 7:30 PM.

Squads of Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson.

Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Mandeep Singh, James Neesham, Tajinder Singh, Chris Jordan, Karun Nair, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sarfaraz Khan, Sheldon Cottrell, Mayank Agarwal, Mohammed Shami, Darshan Nalkande, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Murugan Ashwin, Jagadeesha Suchith, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Simran Singh.