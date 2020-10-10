Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 27th Match, IPL 2020 Abu Dhabi Live Streaming Details: Where to Watch

IPL 2020 Live Streaming – Where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, full squad

Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals will clash in the 27th match of IPL-2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday (October 11). This will be the 25th encounter between the two sides, with both sides winning 12 matches each on head-to-head previously against each other. Going into the match, DC's confidence will be sky high after winning three of their last three matches in the tournament. The Shreyas Iyer-led side is currently sitting at the top of the table after winning five of their opening six matches of IPL 2020. DC has been competitive on all parts of the game, from bowling to fielding to batting and their team spirit will be on cloud 9 after their recent 46-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at Sharjah on Friday night.

Coming to Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma and his side has been pretty on and off throughout the tournament so far and have won four of their opening six matches of IPL 2020. MI's only two losses have come against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on the opening day of the tournament and against Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), after a dramatic Super Over bout. Against DC, the Mumbai side will be aiming to find some much-needed consistency from their batting line up and produce at a much consistent rate. Delhi Capitals are the side to beat in this year's tournament, who have only lost one of their matches - against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Where and when the IPL 2020 clash between Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals be played?

IPL 2020 clash between Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on October 11 and it will be held at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in Abu Dhabi.

Where to watch IPL 2020 live in India (TV channels)?

All the matches will be live on Star Sports Networks, in Star Sports English as well as Star Sports Hindi.

How and where to watch IPL 2020 live streaming?

IPL 2020 will be live streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

What will be the timing of the match?

This will be a night game. The timing of the Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals clash will be 7:30 PM.

Squads of Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitlas: Shreyas Iyer (c), Kagiso Rabada, Marcus Stoinis, Sandeep Lamichhane, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Alex Carey, Mohit Sharma, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Tushar Deshpande, Rishabh Pant, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Daniel Sams

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson