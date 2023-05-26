Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta visit Siddhivinayak Temple ahead crucial MI vs GT match

Mukesh Ambani, Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta seeked blessing at the popular Siddhivinayak Temple ahead of Mumbai Indians’ crucial IPL 2023 qualifier against Gujarat Titans. The MI vs GT match will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. If MI secures the win against GT, it will face MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the finals. Mukesh Ambani owned Mumbai Indians is the most successful IPL franchise till date with 5 trophies in its cabinet. Akash Ambani, Nita Ambani or Anant Ambani are often seen in the key MI matches. Ambani family’s visit to Siddhivinayak Temple is not a rare occasion. The family is often seen visiting the temple ahead of special events.

Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians secured an easy win against Lucknow Super Giants in the first eliminator but it won’t be that easy to win against the defending champions Gujarat Titans who have been in tremendous form since the beginning of the tournament. MI lineup has been on and off this season but spectacular performances by youngsters such as Tilak Verma and Akash Madhwal has pushed the team to the brink of a major finale.

MI vs GT IPL 2023 qualifier at the Narendra Modi Stadium will begin at 7:30 pm on May 26. The winning team will face the four time champion CSK.