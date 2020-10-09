MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli in epic IPL 2020 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore

MS Dhoni vs Virat Kohli. These two names are enough to signify how massive the IPL 2020 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be. When one looks at the past history of the rivalry between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, there is a distinct pattern. In the first half, barring 2008, Chennai Super Kings never won in Bangalore while Royal Challengers Bangalore never won in Chennai. All that changed in 2014 onwards as Chennai Super Kings established a winning pattern against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and that was not broken until 2019.

This rivalry had everything. Bedazzling batting, unbelievable results. It is enhanced even more by the emotional rivalry of the two states politically regarding the sensitive Kaveri River issue. Hence, with so much passion and tension, the next chapter of the Kaveri Derby is all set to take place in the Ring of Fire on Saturday.

However, this is a novel situation Virat Kohli finds himself in. When one looks back at the contests between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli’s side has always been below Chennai Super Kings and playing catch-up. This time, though, the tables have changed. Virat Kohli is above MS Dhoni. Royal Challengers Bangalore have been slightly more consistent than Chennai Super Kings although it was thanks to Navdeep Saini’s brilliance that RCB held on for dear life against Mumbai Indians.

Both Kohli and Dhoni are aware that a slip-up in the match on Saturday could harm their prospects for a play-off spot. With almost half the tournament over and with the mid-season transfers coming into full action, it will be interesting to see how these two teams shape up as the tournament comes closer and closer to the business end.

Team News

Royal Challengers Bangalore have surprised everyone with their depth in batting and bowling. However, in their last game against Delhi Capitals, their batting failed to live up to the expectations and their death bowling, which has been an Achilles heel for a long time, came back to haunt them. They might bolster the all-round department by getting in Chris Morris. As for Chennai Super Kings, they added Karn Sharma in place of Piyush Chawla. With so much at stake, Dhoni might not want to tinker with the team too much.

Probable Playing 11s

Chennai Super Kings - Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni(w/c), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

Match details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore

Date and Time: 10th October, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

Statistics

In 24 games between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, MS Dhoni’s team holds a 15-8 advantage over Virat Kohli. In the last five games, Chennai Super Kings have won four and lost one. However, the loss in 2019 was their first against Royal Challengers Bangalore since 2014.