MS Dhoni's monster six in CSK training stuns Murali Vijay - WATCH

Iconic Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni and his entire side are currently working harder than ever to put in the final efforts before the much-awaited tournament opener against Mumbai Indians for IPL 2020. In a recent video, which has gone viral on social media, Dhoni can be seen smashing a huge sixer during CSK's training match. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman looked like as if he is back to his previous best and also sends out a warning to other teams that Mahi is back!

CSK's IPL 2020 preparations have been far from ideal. At the end of August, 13 members of their staff, including two players tested positive for the coronavirus. The mood was further not helped by the withdrawal of Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh due to ‘personal reasons’.

Reacting to his Dhoni's huge sixer, CSK batsman Murali Vijay and team manager Russell Radhakrishnan was also left in awe as Russell asked, "Ball lost?". In the video, Vijay can also be heard saying "Is it power Russ, is it power". "I don't know, you tell me," Russell responded.

The extended period of Chennai Super Kings’ lockdown meant that they became the last team to train for IPL 2020. However, when their second coronavirus case became negative, the team was given the go-ahead for practice. From Friday evening, Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings came out to practice. Since then, CSK players have been sweating it out in the nets with a recent video showcasing Dhoni, Shane Watson and the rest of the squad working hard.

The IPL 2020 will be played from September 19 to November 10 in the UAE across three venues --Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.