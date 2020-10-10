MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva gets rape threats on social media after CSK’s loss, nation outraged by shameful act

In a disgusting and shameful incident on social media, some users have given rape threats to MS Dhoni’s six-year-old daughter Ziva following Chennai Super Kings’ 10-run loss to Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2020. The comments appeared on MS Dhoni and Sakshi Dhoni’s Instagram accounts and this has caused massive outrage and disgust among many users in social media. However, DNA has gone one step ahead and has reported the accounts. We have also urged the authorities to take appropriate action against the perpetrators who were behind this disgusting behavior. As a responsible media outlet, DNA also appeals to people to report the users who did this disgusting act and urge the authorities to give them the strictest of punishments.

In the wake of the Hathras incident that has caused nation-wide outrage, this comes as a shocker and it has exposed that we, as a society, are at a moral low.

Following this outrage, many social media users expressed their disgust at the situation. Many people thanked MS Dhoni that he had announced his retirement as they believed that the country does not deserve great sportsman like him. Some people have cited this quote from MS Dhoni in the 2015 World Cup in which he said, “My new-born daughter can wait. I am on national duty.”

Shameful incident

Targeting MS Dhoni’s daughter for a loss is a shameful and despicable act. One user apparently created a fake ID to ensure he got to the perpetrator and apparently, he has unmasked him and given details to the authorities.

Sar me dimag h ya gobar ? Aise log Fan to ho nhi skte ... Satte baz sale .. shame #ziva #dhonifan pic.twitter.com/gaCq30ZB5P — Abdul Rab Shaikh(@AbdulRabsk) October 10, 2020

Chennai Super Kings will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore in a crucial clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. MS Dhoni’s team are currently in sixth position with four points from six games while Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore are in fifth position with six points from five games. The match will be a night game.