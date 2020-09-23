MS Dhoni loses cool again, has angry confrontation with umpires in IPL 2020 clash vs RR

There seems to be something about Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings clashes that brings out the beast in MS Dhoni. The Chennai Super Kings skipper, dubbed ‘Captain Cool’ for his calm demeanor, once again lost his cool at the umpires during the IPL 2020 clash in Sharjah. This was the second consecutive time that MS Dhoni had lost his cool on the umpires during an Indian Premier League clash against Rajasthan Royals, the first being in IPL 2019.

In the 18th over of the Rajasthan Royals innings, Tom Curran was given out caught behind and he asked for the review. However, to his shock, Tom Curran realised that he cannot review as all had been used. Curran started the walk back but then he was stopped by the leg umpire. The two umpires had a chat and decided to use technology to determine whether the catch was taken. There was clearly no edge and the ball seemed to have bounced in front of MS Dhoni. The umpires decided to call Curran back and this infuriated Dhoni who had an argument with the umpires.

History repeats itself

This was the second time that MS Dhoni had lost his cool during the Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL. During the 2019 edition of the tournament, during the match between the two sides in Jaipur, Dhoni was visibly furious when the umpires refused to signal a no-ball for height. The fourth ball from Ben Stokes was a full toss to Mitchell Santner with CSK needing eight runs off the final three balls. Umpire Ulhas Gandhe signalled for a no-ball immediately after the ball was bowled, but went to consult square-leg umpire Bruce Oxenford to take a final call, and that was when the drama unfolded.

After Oxenford deemed it to be a legal delivery, Ravindra Jadeja continued to have a chat with the umpires and Dhoni, who had seen the umpire's hand go up, came charging out in protest. A few Rajasthan players also were involved in the argument and finally Oxenford's call stood. Ben Stokes tried to calm Dhoni down but in vain