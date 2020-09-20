Headlines

MS Dhoni debuts with ‘Durai Singham’ look in IPL 2020 clash vs Mumbai Indians

MS Dhoni’s new look in IPL 2020 against Mumbai Indians has taken the internet by storm, with many comparing him with the look of Tamil Actor Suriya as Durai Singham in the film Singham.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 20, 2020, 12:04 PM IST

MS Dhoni’s new look took the internet by storm during Chennai Super Kings’ IPL 2020 match against four-time champions Mumbai Indians. While fans were thrilled with the return of MS Dhoni back on the cricketing pitch, a lot of them were surprised to see how muscular their beloved Thala has become during the COVID-19 lockdown. Ahead of the IPL 2020, Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 and made his comeback to the field for the first time in over 14 months.

However, during the match, MS Dhoni’s new look was being compared to Tamil actor Suriya’s look as Inspector Duraisingham in the 2010 blockbuster film Singham. On closer look, it might seem that the comparisons might be similar.

Chennai Super Kings start well

Chennai Super Kings started their campaign in grand style with a five-wicket win over Mumbai Indians to snap their five-game losing streak. Faf du Plessis’ two brilliant catches, combined with a magnificent fifty from Ambati Rayudu as well as a half-century from Faf du Plessis gave Chennai Super Kings a crucial win.

The loss for Mumbai Indians stretched their woeful record in the UAE to 0-6 while it was their eighth consecutive loss in an opening game of the IPL ever since 2013. Mumbai Indians are the four-time IPL champions while Chennai Super Kings are the three-time champions.

