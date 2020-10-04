MS Dhoni completes 100 IPL catches as wicketkeeper during KXIP v CSK thriller

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni achieved yet another feat to his long list of personal accolades as he completed 100 catches as wicketkeeper in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday (October 4).

Dhoni was just one catch away from achieving the landmark feat before the game against Kings XI Punjab. With this, he also became the second wicket-keeper to do so after KKR captain Dinesh Karthik.

MS Dhoni adds another feather to his cap. Gets to 100 catches as a wicketkeeper in the IPL #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/FWNd6Y7FvP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 4, 2020

After opting to bat first, KXIP got off to a brilliant start, with openers Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul smashing regular boundaries. The duo formed a 61-run partnership before Piyush Chawla dismissed Agarwal (26) in the ninth over.

Mandeep Singh then came out to bat and played a quick knock of 27 runs from just 16 balls before Ambati Rayudu caught a stunning catch to send batsman back to the pavilion. Ravindra Jadeja took the wicket of Singh in the 12th over.

Nicholas Pooran then joined the on-field batter Rahul (63), who went on to complete his half-century from 46 balls. Both batsmen played with an attacking mindset and took the team over the 150-run mark in the 17th over.

However, CSK made a comeback in the match as Shardul Thakur removed both the set batsmen in the 18th over. Pooran got out after scoring 33 runs from 17 balls before Rahul was caught behind on the very next delivery.

After taking two wickets, Thakur conceded just three runs from his remaining four deliveries of the over.

Glenn Maxwell and Sarfaraz Khan then took the field and helped the team reach a respectable total. Thakur took two wickets while Chawla and Jadeja picked one wicket each in the match.